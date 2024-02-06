Payden & Rygel Investment Group Acquires Shares of 51,160 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,679,000 after purchasing an additional 686,381 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

