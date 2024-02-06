Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Holdings Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,903,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Paramount Global worth $30,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,646,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after buying an additional 457,501 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 1,776.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 456,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $9,701,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,074,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 962.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 271,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 245,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARAA opened at 21.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of 13.40 and a 12-month high of 27.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of 19.77 and a 200-day moving average of 17.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PARAA shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

