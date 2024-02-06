Paragon Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Argus lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.52. 1,468,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,060,547. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.60. The company has a market cap of $235.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

