Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Paragon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.6% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.06. 10,167,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,392,367. The firm has a market cap of $261.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

