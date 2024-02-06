Paragon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 3.6% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,190,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,971,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

