Paragon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Paragon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Kellanova comprises approximately 2.3% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC owned about 11.79% of Kellanova worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in Kellanova by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $4,394,922.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,009,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,491,854.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,820,136. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.9 %

K traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.62. The stock had a trading volume of 717,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.40. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.