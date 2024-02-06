Paragon Capital Management LLC Buys 193 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.0% in the third quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth $7,699,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.1% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 22.6% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 28,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CP traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.22. 902,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,292. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average of $76.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.