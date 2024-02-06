Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.00

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 70300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PARR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Par Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.12. Par Pacific had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 64.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

