Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Given New C$27.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$27.50 to C$27.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

TSE:PAAS traded up C$0.23 on Tuesday, hitting C$17.99. 267,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,935. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$17.68 and a 52 week high of C$26.54. The company has a market cap of C$6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

