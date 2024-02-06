Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Given New C$27.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$27.50 to C$27.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.47% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.
