Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies (LON:OCTP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Shares of Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:OCTP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.54 ($0.01), with a volume of 3939352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.52 ($0.01).
Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Trading Up 4.9 %
The company has a market cap of £5.19 million, a P/E ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.82.
Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Company Profile
Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based prescription medicines. Its lead drug candidate consists of OCT461201, an CB2 receptor, that is in phase I clinical trial for use in the treatment of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), as well as in neuropathic and visceral pain conditions.
