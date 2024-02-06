Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OSK

Oshkosh Price Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $112.17 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $115.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.76 and its 200-day moving average is $99.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.