Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $129.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $117.00 to $129.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OSK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $112.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.70. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $115.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $59,227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 53.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,719,000 after purchasing an additional 467,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,374,000 after purchasing an additional 272,691 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 1,374.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 239,707 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 15.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,267,000 after buying an additional 212,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

