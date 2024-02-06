Oppenheimer Increases Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $700.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $581.92.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $646.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $652.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $602.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total transaction of $6,786,365.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,421 shares in the company, valued at $124,011,616.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 712 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total transaction of $349,157.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,788,443.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total transaction of $6,786,365.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,011,616.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,857 shares of company stock worth $103,936,387. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

