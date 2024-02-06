Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Onsemi by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Onsemi by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Onsemi by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.46.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Onsemi had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ON. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Onsemi from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Onsemi from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Onsemi from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

