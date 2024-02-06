Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $100.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Onsemi from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Onsemi from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Onsemi from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.96.

ON opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.46. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Onsemi

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 5.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,032,000 after buying an additional 678,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Onsemi by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 192,049 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Onsemi by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Onsemi by 26.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,723 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

