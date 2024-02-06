OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Cut to $35.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $415.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.32. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $39.15.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $450.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 710.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

