OneMain (OMF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect OneMain to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $42.54. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 71.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 89.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

