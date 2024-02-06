OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OMRON had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 6.09%.

OMRON Stock Performance

Shares of OMRON stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. OMRON has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $66.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OMRON stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

