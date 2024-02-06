Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,799 over the last 90 days. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,564,000 after buying an additional 123,216 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,623,000 after buying an additional 136,267 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 41.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after buying an additional 1,224,405 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 6,192.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,172,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after buying an additional 3,121,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,289,000 after buying an additional 59,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock opened at $82.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.20. Okta has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. Okta’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

