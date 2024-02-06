Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance
OVBC opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 16.96%.
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
