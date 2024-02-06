Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

OVBC opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 16.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

About Ohio Valley Banc

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the second quarter valued at $219,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.