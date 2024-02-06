Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $24.70 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $204.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Valley Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

In other news, Director Daniel J. Leonard purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $26,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,438.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 251,036 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.