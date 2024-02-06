Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Down 4.0 %

Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Valley Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Daniel J. Leonard acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $26,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,438.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVLY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 36.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 27.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.