NXM (NXM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015891 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015611 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,169.47 or 0.99709356 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00196596 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003402 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

