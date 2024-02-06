nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.720-0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $859.1 million-$873.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $868.4 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.170-3.270 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Price Performance

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

NVT stock traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $61.36. 2,198,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,485. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $66.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.