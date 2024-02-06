nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.720-0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $859.1 million-$873.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $868.4 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.170-3.270 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.
In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.
