NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NRG stock opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $55.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.92.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -21.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRG. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.