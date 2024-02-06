Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up approximately 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,568,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 308.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.80. 612,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,483. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.33.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

