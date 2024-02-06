Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading Down 31.3%

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) traded down 31.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 687,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 405,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Noble Mineral Exploration Trading Down 25.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$8.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a current ratio of 11.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

