News (NWSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect News to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect News to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of News stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. News has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.60 and a beta of 1.33.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
