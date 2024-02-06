News (NWSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect News to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect News to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

News Price Performance

Shares of News stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. News has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in News by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in News by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in News by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,935,000 after acquiring an additional 197,719 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

