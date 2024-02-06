NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $150.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.