New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.21

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 7094178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Compass Point downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 12.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.