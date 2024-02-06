Nervos Network Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $207.36 million and $22.13 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,843.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00158195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.19 or 0.00548937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009479 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00057232 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.43 or 0.00290422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00166789 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,179,461,796 coins and its circulating supply is 43,480,863,262 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

