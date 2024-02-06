NB Bancorp, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on February 6th (NASDAQ:NBBK)

NB Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, February 6th. NB Bancorp had issued 40,997,500 shares in its initial public offering on December 28th. The total size of the offering was $409,975,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NB Bancorp stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. NB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Muhammad Raza bought 3,706 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $50,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,706 shares in the company, valued at $50,031. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Evangelista acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,066 shares in the company, valued at $204,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Muhammad Raza acquired 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $50,031.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,031. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,957 shares of company stock valued at $257,455 over the last ninety days.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

