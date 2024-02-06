National Research (NRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter.

National Research Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NRC opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. National Research has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.53 million, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.42.

National Research Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at National Research

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $26,384.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,243,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,559,410.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 261,584 shares of company stock valued at $10,618,571 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 675.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

