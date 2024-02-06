National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
National Fuel Gas Stock Down 2.4 %
NFG stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62.
National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 38.30%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas
About National Fuel Gas
National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.
Featured Articles
