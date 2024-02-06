National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 2.4 %

NFG stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

