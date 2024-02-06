Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several research firms recently commented on MYGN. StockNews.com raised Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $21.85 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 29.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,432,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,748,000 after purchasing an additional 783,718 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 770,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,292,000 after purchasing an additional 607,932 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at $8,382,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 15.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,538,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,832,000 after purchasing an additional 331,207 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

