MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives $105.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

NYSE:MSM opened at $98.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $105.77. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.70.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,475,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,590.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares in the company, valued at $137,475,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,079 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,780. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 420,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

