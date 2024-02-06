MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.
A number of research analysts have commented on MRC shares. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
NYSE MRC opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $874.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.99.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. MRC Global had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
