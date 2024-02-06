MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRC shares. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 70,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 149,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MRC opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $874.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.99.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. MRC Global had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

