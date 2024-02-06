Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $505.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $343.39 and a 12 month high of $513.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $481.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.27.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

