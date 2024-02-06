Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.67.

MHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MHK

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:MHK opened at $106.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.45. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $123.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,406. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 156.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.