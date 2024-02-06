Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,919,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 374,850 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Micron Technology worth $334,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 51.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,692,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,609,517.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,692,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,609,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,228 shares of company stock worth $24,084,651 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $85.37. 2,852,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,132,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average is $74.12. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $90.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

