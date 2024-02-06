Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCHP. TD Cowen increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut Microchip Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.33.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $85.46 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.12%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

