Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Microchip Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.33.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $85.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.28 and a 200 day moving average of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,016,000 after purchasing an additional 341,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,004,000 after purchasing an additional 487,496 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,177,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,863,000 after acquiring an additional 714,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.