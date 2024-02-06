Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.00

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.29), with a volume of 151303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.30).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.26) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 94.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 88.89. The company has a market capitalization of £96.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,050.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

