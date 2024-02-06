MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MTG

MGIC Investment Stock Down 2.9 %

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $20.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGIC Investment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTG. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth $1,550,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth $11,829,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,427,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,036,000 after purchasing an additional 820,182 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 56.4% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 533,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 192,470 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 95.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 489,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 238,718 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.