Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives C$76.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$77.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of Metro stock opened at C$69.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. Metro has a 12 month low of C$65.43 and a 12 month high of C$78.88.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.86 billion. Metro had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.2606351 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

