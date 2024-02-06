Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MEOH shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Methanex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Methanex alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Methanex

Methanex Price Performance

Methanex Announces Dividend

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. Methanex has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Methanex by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 777,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,018,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,949,000 after acquiring an additional 32,244 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.