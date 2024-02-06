Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $525.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $385.00 to $525.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on META. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $459.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.26. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $485.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total value of $7,751,361.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total value of $7,751,361.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 911,357 shares of company stock valued at $319,948,949. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

