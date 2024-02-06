Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.5% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $228,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,026,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,567.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 911,357 shares of company stock valued at $319,948,949. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.03.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.77. 10,275,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,461,127. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $485.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

