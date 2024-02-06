Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Shell Asset Management Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,123 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $38,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total transaction of $8,909,942.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 911,357 shares of company stock valued at $319,948,949. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of META traded down $4.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $455.13. 8,847,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,407,045. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $485.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

