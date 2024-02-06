MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,385,000. State Street Corp grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after buying an additional 1,716,930 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,452,000 after buying an additional 924,618 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 997,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after buying an additional 732,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after buying an additional 659,078 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MDU opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

About MDU Resources Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

